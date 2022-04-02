Preusser scores twice to lead Nerinx Hall past Lafayette in early-season showdown

WEBSTER GROVES — Nerinx Hall sophomore Lauren Seppi wasn't sure how to shake off the major disappointment.

Junior soccer teammate Nina Preusser was flummoxed as well.

So, the Markers simply went out and turned in a pair of strong back-to-back performances to ease their pain.

Preusser tallied twice as Nerinx Hall downed Lafayette 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in an early-season battle of state powers in Webster Groves.

Seppi had been looking forward to a season-opening battle with St. Dominic all summer long after the Crusaders downed Nerinx Hall 3-1 in the Class 4 state championship contest in early June.

The quest for revenge fell just short as St. Dominic won the rematch in penalty kicks 2-1 on March 26.

That left Seppi slightly distraught.

"I had circled that date (March 26) on my calendar ever since June 5," said Seppi of the day of the state tournament loss.

Yet plenty of positives came out of the shootout setback.

The Markers battled toe-to-toe with St. Dominic, which recorded its 34th successive win with the triumph. The Crusaders had their streak snapped at 37 matches with a 3-0 loss to St. James Academy of Lenexa, Kansas, on Friday.

"It gave us confidence," Preusser said. "Like, we could play with anybody."

Nerinx Hall (2-1) bounced St. Charles 4-0 on Monday and followed that up with a big-time power display against Lafayette (1-1).

"Everybody knows the elephant in the room, St. Dominic, which is returning a nice cast," Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said. "They're maybe the best team around. We thought we deserved a better result when we played them. We took them to OT and our performance was awesome."

That close setback against the six-time state champions served as a perfect motivational tool.

"Gave our players a chip on their shoulders," Haddock said.

Added Preusser, "It added some fire — made us want to play (well) every time we go out there."

The Markers were certainly at the top of their game Saturday. Seppi and senior Ava Blum also scored. Blum headed in a shot off a scramble in front of the net in the 46th minute for a 3-0 cushion.

Lafayette came roaring back on two goals by senior Ryle Howard, the reigning Post-Dispatch player of the year. Sophomore Allie Kinner scored with 75 seconds left to get the Lancers to within one goal.

But they were unable to get a shot on goal the rest of the way.

"Give our kids credit for battling back and sticking with it," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said.

Seppi got the ball rolling by scoring off a free kick from 25 yards out in the 15th minute. Her hard drive snuck past senior keeper Grace Heppe, who made three highlight-reel saves in the half to keep the match close.

Preusser doubled the lead by pouncing on the rebound of a penalty kick just over six minutes later. Heppe made the initial save, but Preusser was not to be denied.

"I didn't have much time after she stopped it," Preusser said. "My initial reaction was to follow it. I was trying hard to get it in the goal, not over it."

Blum then gave her team some more breathing room before Howard triggered a comeback.

"Our mentality after they scored was to pick our heads up in the next five (minutes) and keep attacking," Blum said. "We just wanted to keep possessing the ball and doing the things we did that got us the lead."

Howard, who is heading to the University of Wisconsin, brought her team back with a pair of lasers in the 62nd and 69th minutes, sandwiched around Preusser's second goal of the night off a pass from Emma Gianino.

Nernix Hall sophomore keeper Caroline Ritter made two eye-popping saves in the second half to keep the Lancers in check.

Nernix Hall beat Lafayette 1-0 in a sectional contest last season on the way to the Markers second-place finish at state. The two teams are in the same loaded eight-team district this time around and could end up facing each other in the post-season again.

"We've just got to keep playing like we are, keep grinding things," Seppi said. "That's what'll make us successful in the end."

