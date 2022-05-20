Preusser's golden goal lifts Nerinx Hall to district final win over Lafayette

WILDWOOD — Nerinx Hall soccer coach Brian Haddock had a feeling his team's district final showdown with Lafayette would come down to a sudden-victory conclusion.

The Markers scored a first-half goal and yielded a tally late in regulation, but got a golden goal from junior Nina Preusser just 36 seconds into the second overtime period to escape with a 2-1 victory in the Class 4 District 2 girls soccer championship Friday afternoon at Lafayette.

“It was a very good first half, very even. I know we got the goal, but it was back-and-forth,” Haddock said. “But, I think this game had the writing on the wall to be OT, to be honest. Even when we were up with two minutes to go, you had that feeling because they have special players.”

Winners of 12 straight games, No. 1 seed Nerinx Hall (19-2-1) advanced to take on Jackson (17-3) in a Class 4 quarterfinal game at a time and site to be determined on May 28.

To do so, the Markers had to survive easily the most grueling district in the state. The top five seeds in Class 4 District 2 all reside within the top seven teams in the latest Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 4 power rankings.

“I think the goalie was a little caught off-guard and wasn't expecting it because she was blocked,” Preusser said of her goal. “And as soon as I saw it go in, all I could think was 'We did it.' We came out of, I would say, easily one of the hardest districts there was. Everyone in the district was tough. There were no easy games.”

Second-seeded Lafayette (18-4) lost for the second time this season and fourth time in the last two seasons against the Markers, but not before it got a late goal from senior standout Rylee Howard to send the game to overtime.

“Before the game, my coaching staff basically ended with saying to play whistle to whistle and we don't quit,” Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. “Hat's off to our children that come every day, work hard and learn to compete like that.”

Nerinx's 4-3 regular-season win over the Lancers on April 2 featured a pair of goals by Preusser and she was the star again Friday with her game-winning blast into the top-left corner that came from just inside 30 yards out.

“The beauty of the sport is good teams, when you're in that moment, sometimes that's all you get,” Haddock said. “Nina saw that little window of 10 yards to take the space, and with a little bit of the wind swirling, she bent it in that left post and I think it was unsaveable.”

The reason the game was in extra time was because Howard scored the 101st goal of her storied high school career at Lafayette with just under three minutes left in regulation to tie the game 1-1.

“We connected a couple passes and then she kind beat two or three kids and put it on frame,” Schroeder said. “That's her. She's a big-time player and she'll continue to be a big-time player in college at Wisconsin. She's been our go-to player for four years now. We really do expect nothing less of her because of her work ethic, her training, her personal desire to win. We knew she'd get a chance and she helped us and got us back in the game.”

Nerinx had grabbed a 1-0 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the first half on a goal from sophomore Lauren Seppi.

“It was kind of a blue-collar goal,” Haddock said. “She received the ball at her feet about 12 yards out and what a lot of kids don't do is keep the ball at their feet and then spin the defender, but that's what she did.”

That goal came after the teams had almost 24 hours to sleep on things. They played 13 minutes, 31 seconds of scoreless soccer Thursday night before severe weather moved into the area and prompted suspension of the game until Friday.

“Yesterday, we kind of had a feeling our game would get postponed or maybe we'd play later in the day, but we never expected a district final to go this way, one-third in one day and the other two-thirds another day,” Preusser said. “But, going home thinking about getting more fired up and letting it sink in, I think it helped us come out with the fire today.”

The heartbreaking loss means Lafayette must say goodbye to eight seniors, as well as their third-year head coach.

“This senior group is special to me. I knew, I guess, a month ago I'd be leaving coaching and heading to be an assistant principal at Eureka. So, I'll be close by to check in on them and, of course, watch the Eureka/Lafayette game every year,” Schroeder said. “We've got about 11 returning. We've got some good kids coming back and I think our seniors have shown them that leadership and instilled that work ethic, so I know that the program will be headed into a bright future.”

Nerinx will take on a Jackson team it hasn't faced since 2015 with a chance to get back to the final four and atone for its loss to St. Dominic in last year's Class 4 championship.

“I almost feel like since we were there and know what it felt like to lose, it's motivated us to get back there and take what we left,” Preusser said.