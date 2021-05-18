Purdum breaks through as Parkway West blanks Visitation in district title tilt

"We had the better of the play in the second half. We survived playing into a little bit of a wind in the first half, but I thought we did some good stuff. We had a lot of quality chances throughout the game that we didn't convert. When it mattered, we were able to finish one. But it could have very easily gone the other way."

Parkway West's defense was staunch the entire game. The Longhorns endured a few tenuous moments in the late stages of the second half, none more critical than when the Vivettes were fouled at the top of the box, setting up a restart.

But sophomore Lucie Schwartz's blast from about 25 yards away sailed over the crossbar in the 73rd minute.

Three minutes before Schwartz's potential game-tying shot, a brilliant sliding save by Visitation senior goalie Anna Snyders on a shot by Purdum kept the score 1-0.

Vivettes coach Jeff Facchin said he was disappointed with his team's offensive performance that didn't apply enough pressure on Parkway West's back line or sophomore goalie Addison Turken.