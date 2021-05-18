Purdum breaks through as Parkway West blanks Visitation in district title tilt

BALLWIN — Parkway West forward Abby Purdum didn't have to wait long for a second opportunity.
Purdum, a junior, scored from 12 yards out in the 48th minute Tuesday to lift the top-seeded Longhorns to a 1-0 victory over second-seeded Visitation in the Class 3 District 5 girls soccer championship game.
Just 30 seconds earlier, Purdum's shot from inside the box was narrowly wide of the right post as the game remained scoreless.
"Abbie (Zensen) gave me a great ball," Purdum said of the assist from Zensen that led to her 14th goal of the season. "We've connected really well all season. It was nice to finally put that one in the back (of the net) to finish it off.
"We're always fighting for one more (goal), because one is usually never enough. But we didn't need it in this one."
Parkway West (17-1) will play the District 6 champion in a Class 3 sectional May 25. Visitation (11-7) was supposed to host the District 5 title game, but poor field conditions moved the proceedings to Parkway West.
Occasional rain and strong wind made things interesting on the Longhorns' artificial surface before Parkway West finally capitalized with the only goal it needed with the wind at its back.
"Visitation's a really good team," said Longhorns assistant coach John Sloop, who is sharing the duties with assistant Kevin Doherty while head coach Annie Wayland is on maternity leave. "We knew whoever came out of this was going to have to fight.
"We had the better of the play in the second half. We survived playing into a little bit of a wind in the first half, but I thought we did some good stuff. We had a lot of quality chances throughout the game that we didn't convert. When it mattered, we were able to finish one. But it could have very easily gone the other way."
Parkway West's defense was staunch the entire game. The Longhorns endured a few tenuous moments in the late stages of the second half, none more critical than when the Vivettes were fouled at the top of the box, setting up a restart.
But sophomore Lucie Schwartz's blast from about 25 yards away sailed over the crossbar in the 73rd minute.
Three minutes before Schwartz's potential game-tying shot, a brilliant sliding save by Visitation senior goalie Anna Snyders on a shot by Purdum kept the score 1-0.
Vivettes coach Jeff Facchin said he was disappointed with his team's offensive performance that didn't apply enough pressure on Parkway West's back line or sophomore goalie Addison Turken.
"They were the more dangerous team all game," Facchin said of the Longhorns. "I felt the first 10 minutes, we came out and put some pressure on and their keeper made a nice save. Then we just kind of took our foot off the gas and couldn't find anything. Kudos to them. They were the far better team."
Sloop lauded Zensen, Parkway West's leading goal-scorer with 23, for keeping an eye open for Purdum on the winning goal.
Zensen almost had a goal late in the first half when her shot on a breakaway went through Snyders' hands, caromed off the crossbar and went right back to Snyders.
"I'm not sure I've seen a more unselfish goal scorer than Zensen," Sloop said. "For her to create opportunities like (the one for Purdum) ... It makes it awfully hard to mark a kid who's scored that many goals when she's willing to just lay it off and let somebody else do it."
Facchin said the goal could have been prevented.
"We fell asleep on that goal," he said. "Those are plays that are so routine that you trust it's going to work out. But when everybody's not on, you're only as strong as your weakest link, and we had a couple too many weak links tonight."