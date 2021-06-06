Racine's two goals propel St. Dominic past Nerinx Hall in Class 4 state championship thriller

Once the Crusaders grabbed the lead, they were able to hunker down the keep the Markers (21-4) off the board.

Martinez, a rock in the back half, and senior Rylie Combs helped nail down the triumph.

"All year long there was pressure — but it was a lot of fun," Martinez said. "We had tunnel vision. We knew where we wanted to go, what we wanted to do."

The Crusaders essentially claimed consecutive titles. They won their fifth overall crown in 2019, the last year a state-wide tournament was held. They also won championships in 2013, 2012, 2007 and 2001.

"We don't look at winning a state title as an expectation," Koeller said. "For us, it's more like anticipation. We take each game each week and try and improve every day."

Nerinx Hall had won 18 of its previous 19 matches and came into the contest riding a wave of momentum.

The Markers jumped in front on a breathtaking corner kick from freshman Lauren Seppi in the fifth minute. Seppi curved the ball right inside the far post for her 12th goal of the season.