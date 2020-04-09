Ready to return from injuries, area soccer players wait out delay

“The injury really put a damper on the season last year, as it was probably the best group of girls I ever got to play with in high school soccer and because I was intent on breaking the goal record,” van Booven said. “All through my recovery, I was hopeful that I would be back 100 percent for club season in the fall, and eventually high school season. Going through the delay is really tough because I waited so long to play high school again and now I might not get to finish high school soccer how I wanted to.”

van Booven is not alone. Parkway West senior defender Grace Carmichael is waiting for the chance to cap her high school career on a high note after a torn ACL prematurely ended her junior season. Both players sustained their injuries on April 24 last season.

Carmichael is on a different path, however, and is nearing the end of her competitive career even if the spring season gets played at some point. She's headed to the University of Arizona to major in business and minor in fashion but will not be playing collegiate soccer for the Sun Devils.