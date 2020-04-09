Ready to return from injuries, area soccer players wait out delay

Kat van Booven had big plans for a comeback.
The Timberland senior was ready to put a bow on her high school career with a record-breaking performance after a torn MCL and strained ACL sidelined her for most of her junior campaign.
Her knee injuries put a temporary freeze on her high school career, but van Booven didn't expect it could possibly be the end.
The talented midfielder's return to the pitch and chance to become the program's all-time leading goal scorer are delayed for the time being as the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe has put high school sports on hold throughout the United States.
Timberland recently extended its school closure to April 27 and has prohibited any organized practice, game or activity until classes resume.
“It is tough not playing, especially being a senior, especially because I missed half the season last year,” van Booven said. “My coaches and teammates have been amazing support for each other though, with constant check-up texts and emails and ideas of things we can do at home until we can, hopefully, play again.”
van Booven has scored 39 goals in her two-plus seasons with the Wolves and is just 19 goals shy of breaking Timberland's career goal record set by Chrissy Frkovic. van Booven, who has signed to play soccer and study engineering at the University of Milwaukee in the fall, hopes she'll have one last chance to make her mark in the record book.
“The injury really put a damper on the season last year, as it was probably the best group of girls I ever got to play with in high school soccer and because I was intent on breaking the goal record,” van Booven said. “All through my recovery, I was hopeful that I would be back 100 percent for club season in the fall, and eventually high school season. Going through the delay is really tough because I waited so long to play high school again and now I might not get to finish high school soccer how I wanted to.”
van Booven is not alone. Parkway West senior defender Grace Carmichael is waiting for the chance to cap her high school career on a high note after a torn ACL prematurely ended her junior season. Both players sustained their injuries on April 24 last season.
Carmichael is on a different path, however, and is nearing the end of her competitive career even if the spring season gets played at some point. She's headed to the University of Arizona to major in business and minor in fashion but will not be playing collegiate soccer for the Sun Devils.
“This is one of the toughest things I have gone through so far,” Carmichael said. “At first, I had to realize it wasn't the end of the world. I really thought that at the beginning. It was really hard for me because all I wanted to do was be back out there. I couldn't do that. I had to realize that the main component for (recovery) was time. I knew I had to work really hard to be back for my senior year. I was so ready to play this season and we only got to play in our jamboree before this all stopped. We were ready. I was back just in time. I was cleared to play right before the jamboree.”
Duchesne's Megan Wiseman also had to battle her way back from injury.
The junior defender was sidelined with a torn ACL she suffered playing club soccer as a sophomore and had to watch from the bench as Duchesne won the Class 1 state title last May. Later that summer, Wiseman was still recovering when her Lou Fusz 2003 Club won the national championship.
“This has been very upsetting but I have kept training on my own to keep myself ready for when things get going,” said Wiseman, who has made a full recovery. “I have to keep it in mind that things will come back soon. I need to be ready to get things going when they start because we have to believe that they will.”
Even though their return has been delayed, Carmichael, van Booven and Wiseman are confident their high school careers won't end here.
“I have hope. I really think we all have to have it,” Carmichael said. “Even if it's short, or not what we're used to, hope is a big thing for everyone right now.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.