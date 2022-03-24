Rebels love Lucy, Brann scores in 80th minute to lead Notre Dame past Fox

ARNOLD — Lucy Brann played a key role for the Notre Dame girls soccer team in the Rebels' run to the state tournament last season.

It just wasn't on the pitch.

"I kept the energy going on the bench, got everyone hyped up" Brann said. "Mostly off the field stuff."

The senior forward is now making noise that counts on the scoreboard.

Brann scored on a head ball with 17.7 seconds left in regulation time to lift Notre Dame to a 3-2 win over Fox on Thursday in the championship match of the Fox Invitational in Arnold.

Notre Dame, which finished fourth in the state in Class 3 last season, claimed its third Fox Invitational crown in the last three years the event has been held.

The Rebels (3-0) are off and running, thanks in part to Brann, who has worked her way into the regular rotation with three-plus years of dogged determination.

"She's made some adjustments in her game and definitely earned herself a lot of good playing time," Notre Dame coach Jake Pittroff said. "So far, she's really stepped up."

Brann scored only once last season. She already has doubled that after tallying in a 5-0 win over Windsor in the opening round of the six-team affair.

"I love Lucy," explained Notre Dame senior midfielder Melissa Keeton, who got her team going with the first goal of the match. "There's a lot of things she can do out there."

Such as scoring the biggest goal of the season to date.

"She just comes in when we need her and gets the job done," junior midfielder Anna Pagano said. "She's more than capable of doing something like that again."

Brann, who has yet to start this season, entered the game in the 25th minute and played the rest of the first half against the Warriors (2-1). She came back in midway through the second half.

Her enthusiasm and energy showed as she helped pick her team up after the Rebels surrendered a 2-0 lead.

Brann's goal came from sheer hustle. She outfought a defender for a high looping pass and then headed the ball past the keeper and into a wide open net.

The 80th minute tally set off a massive celebration.

"It was weird," Brann said. "It bounced off the back of the last defender and it was just me and the goalie. I jumped up and felt something hit my head. I think it might have hit both of our heads. I looked up and it was in the net."

Brann also assisted on the Rebels' second tally — a goal by Maddy Blust in the 34th minute that pushed the lead to 2-0.

Fox chopped the deficit in half just over three minutes later on goal from Kylee Bearden. The hosts tied the game on Natalie Miller's penalty kick-rocket in the 61st minute.

Notre Dame quickly reclaimed the momentum and put together several strong scoring chances.

The well-played contest appeared headed to overtime, just like last year's final, which the Rebels won 2-1 in an extra session.

"That's where I thought we were heading," Brann said. "I was getting kind of nervous before the end. But, I know our team and I knew we could come back. We've been in worse spots and we've always come back from them."

Both keepers played well. Fox junior Elizabeth Arnold made a pair of key saves in the opening half. Notre Dame freshman Annabelle Rowe improved to 3-0.

Fox coach Dustin Schnable was pleased with the way his team was able to dig out of a two-goal hole to tie the contest.

"One game is not going to determine the rest of the season," Schnable said. "We are realistic. We knew we were not going to go undefeated. It's hurts to lose — but we'll be OK."

The Rebels return 14 players from last year final four team, which lost to Grain Valley and Union at the state tournament.

"I feel so excited for this season," Keeton said. "I can't wait to get back to state."

