Emma Grana had five goals and an assist to lead Affton to a 8-1 win over visiting McCluer North Tuesday.

Also contributing for Affton were Maria Edwards (one goal), Adeja Mujanovic (one goal), Allaya Smiley (one goal) and Sydney Hallenberg (two assists). Olivia VonHatten saved six of seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Affton. Abby Hoffman scored for McCluer North.