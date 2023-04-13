Emma Grana had two goals and an assist to lead Affton to a 3-2 victory over University City Thursday at University City.

Affton also got points from Sydney Hallenberg (one goal) and Alexis Boyer (two assists). Olivia VonHatten picked up the win in goal for Affton. Adding offensive numbers for University City were Elena Kellogg (one goal, one assist) and Reilley Farrar (one goal).

Affton (5-4) will be away at Hazelwood West on Monday at 4:15 p.m. University City (4-5) plays at DuBourg on Friday at 4:15 p.m.