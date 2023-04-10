Affton defeated visiting University City 3-2 Monday.
Key offensive contributors for Affton included Marinna Castro-Lester (two goals), Alexis Boyer (one goal) and Elliana Casey (two assists). Olivia VonHatten saved two of four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Affton. Leading the way offensively for University City were Reilley Farrar and Amorie Warren each with a goal.
Affton (4-3) will host Hazelwood West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. University City (3-4) goes on the road to play Ritenour on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.