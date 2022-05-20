Recap: Althoff edges Columbia

Althoff downed Columbia on penalty kicks Friday at Roxana. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.
Althoff (21-5) will play Quincy Notre Dame at Columbia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
WILDWOOD — Senior Rylee Howard was in no mood to mess around.
ST. CHARLES — North Point High freshman forward Gia Zerface came into this soccer season with high hopes.
FRONTENAC — Wherever the ball was Monday, there also was Kiley Duchardt.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Francis Howell Central freshman forward Cassie Durbin always felt she had the ability to make some noise on the varsity level.
ST. PETERS — Isabel Montileone loves her nickname.
OAKVILLE — Abbi Renwick and Payton Montana are defenders by trade, tasked with preventing troublesome shots from reaching Seckman freshman kee…
ROXANA, Ill. — Columbia might not have needed a wakeup call Wednesday, but the Eagles received one anyway.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Maddie Mauch and Reese Woelfel keep close company on the soccer field.
BREESE — Blame it on the prom. Or the wind.
CLAYTON — Penny Chen was in a hurry Wednesday afternoon.
