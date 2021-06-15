Recap: Althoff squeaks by Alton Marquette

Emma Tell had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Althoff to a 3-2 victory over Alton Marquette Tuesday at Columbia.
-
O'Fallon shuts out Normal, makes elite eight for first time since 1995
-
Moody scores four goals as Althoff rallies past Columbia for 1A sectional title
-
Giacoletto's goal sends Triad past Waterloo and into super-sectional round
-
Nieroda's OT goal lifts O'Fallon past defending 3A champs and into first state semifinal
-
Triad returns to Class 2A state semifinals by shutting out Chatham Glenwood
Kylie Petroski also contributed for Althoff with a goal. Key offensive contributors for Alton Marquette included Clare Antrainer and Aela Scruggs each with a goal.
Althoff (20-2) will play Wheaton Academy at Hoffman Estates on Friday at 11 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.