Recap: Althoff squeaks by Alton Marquette

Emma Tell had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Althoff to a 3-2 victory over Alton Marquette Tuesday at Columbia.

Kylie Petroski also contributed for Althoff with a goal. Key offensive contributors for Alton Marquette included Clare Antrainer and Aela Scruggs each with a goal.

Althoff (20-2) will play Wheaton Academy at Hoffman Estates on Friday at 11 a.m.

