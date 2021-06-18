Recap: Althoff topples Wheaton Academy
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Alton Marquette throttled high-scoring Althoff junior Regan Moody, but one of Moody's younger teammates stepped up.
O’Fallon rallied to knock out defending girls state soccer champion Naperville North 2-1 in overtime in the Class 3A Lockport Super-Sectional.
NORMAL — There was a moving concert of sorts traveling south Friday night on Interstate 55.
BELLEVILLE — Regan Moody's motor was running in overdrive Friday.
TROY, Ill. — Savannah Stauffer calls it the "elephant in the room."
Gracie Giacoletto scored early, Avery Bohnenstiehl scored late and the Triad girls soccer team’s defense played the same tune it has all season.
TROY, Ill. — Kylie Mazur didn’t know when the soccer games would end the last time she helped Triad reach the Class 2A state tournament.
O'FALLON, Ill. — A fast start against Edwardsville once again made all the difference for the O'Fallon High girls soccer team.
The Crusaders won the sixth championship in program history and pushed their winning streak to 31 games dating to the 2019 season.
Emma Tell had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Althoff to a 3-2 victory over Alton Marquette Tuesday at Columbia.