Recap: Althoff topples Wheaton Academy
Kylie Petroski had two goals to lead Althoff to a 3-0 win over Wheaton Academy Friday at Hoffman Estates. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Regan Moody also contributed for Althoff with a goal and an assist. Anna Brewer picked up the win in goal for Althoff.

