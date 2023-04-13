Emily Baker had a hat trick (including the game winner) to lead Alton to a 5-3 victory over visiting Belleville West Thursday.

Alton also got offensive contributions from Dachelle Carter and Adie Redman each with a goal and an assist. Alton goalie Peyton Baker earned the victory. Carolyne Mathenia was the leading scorer for Belleville West with a hat trick.

Alton (8-2) will be away at O'Fallon on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Belleville West (3-8) will play Rochester at Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday at 4 p.m.