Emma Dempsey scored from Caroline Stephan in the first half to lift Alton Marquette to a 1-0 victory over Breese Central Monday at Breese Central.

Hannah Marshall was credited with the victory in goal for Alton Marquette.

Alton Marquette (11-2) plays Freeburg at Gordon Moore Park on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Breese Central (3-7) goes on the road to play Father McGivney on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.