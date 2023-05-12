Ella Anselm had two goals to lead Alton Marquette to a 8-0 victory over visiting Carlinville Friday at Gordon Moore Park. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with numbers for Alton Marquette were Emma Dempsey (two goals), Maya Stephan (one goal, two assists), Meaghan Carroll (one goal), Kylie Murray (one goal) and Maddie Waters (one goal). Hannah Marshall picked up the win in goal for Alton Marquette.