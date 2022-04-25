Recap: Alton squeaks by Granite City

Leading the way offensively for Alton were Emily Baker (one goal, one assist), Lily Freer (one goal), Maddie Cooke (one goal) and Tori Schrimpf (one goal). Alton keeper Peyton Baker saved six of nine shots she faced to pick up the win. Contributing points for Granite City were Lillian Bloomquist (two goals) and Sophia Dutko (one goal, one assist).