 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Bayless downs Maplewood-RH

  • 0

Bayless defeated Maplewood-RH 2-1 Tuesday at Maplewood-RH.

Bayless (7-7) will play at Festus on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Maplewood-RH (3-9) will play Metro at Gateway STEM on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News