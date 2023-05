Bayless downed visiting Affton on penalty kicks Thursday. The game was tied 2-2 after two overtime periods.

Contributing points for Affton were Elena Moder and Sydney Paglusch each with a goal.

Bayless (6-13) will be away at St. Pius X on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Affton (10-11) will play Fredericktown at St. Pius X on Saturday at 5 p.m.