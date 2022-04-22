 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Bayless tops Crossroads College Prep

Bayless toppled visiting Crossroads College Prep 3-0 Friday.

Bayless (6-7) will play at Maplewood-RH on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Crossroads College Prep (0-5) plays Metro at Gateway STEM on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

