Recap: Belleville East defeats Alton Marquette

Belleville East edged visiting Alton Marquette 1-0 Wednesday.

Belleville East (10-7) plays at home against O'Fallon on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (13-6) will play Pana at Greenville on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

