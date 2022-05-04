Recap: Belleville East defeats Alton Marquette

Belleville East edged visiting Alton Marquette 1-0 Wednesday.
Belleville East (10-7) plays at home against O'Fallon on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (13-6) will play Pana at Greenville on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
ORCHARD FARM — Duchesne sophomore goalkeeper Reese Potts remembers every single goal she has given up this season.
Freshman goalkeeper Lena Orywall likes to pass on certain German words and phrases to her Ladue girls soccer teammates.
WATERLOO, Ill. — Waterloo accomplished two major feats in its girls soccer program Thursday.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Lindley Morton is not afraid of the dreaded double bump.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
BREESE — The Breese Central girls soccer team survived the wind Saturday, then took advantage of it.
Aubrey Andrews was simply bored.
FENTON — Audrey Smith was in panic mode.
FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.
Taliah Liggins had two goals (including the game winner) to lead STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley to a 3-1 win over visiting McCluer Thursday.
