Carolyne Mathenia had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Belleville West to a 4-0 win over Mascoutah Monday at Mascoutah.

Addie Gagen also contributed for Belleville West with a goal. Belleville West goalie Brooke Stellhorn stopped all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Belleville West (11-11) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Mascoutah (6-12) hosts Jerseyville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.