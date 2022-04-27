 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Belleville West squeaks by Freeburg

Belleville West squeaked by visiting Freeburg 2-1 Wednesday.

Belleville West (7-10) plays Normal University High at Burlington, Iowa on Friday at 11:45 a.m. Freeburg (7-7) plays at Metro-East Lutheran on Saturday at 11 a.m.

