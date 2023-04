Haylee Stieffermann had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Borgia to a 4-1 victory over visiting DuBourg Tuesday.

Other players with numbers for Borgia were Kendall Nowak (one goal), Abigail Schutte (one goal) and Madison Lieberoff (three assists). Claire Turgeon picked up the win in goal for Borgia. Savannah Seel scored for DuBourg.