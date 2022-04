Ocean Reinhardt had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Breese Central to a 3-0 victory over Mater Dei Saturday at Mater Dei.

Rachael Beer also contributed for Breese Central with a goal and an assist. Madison Ashford saved all four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Breese Central.

Breese Central (9-5) will play at Gibault on Thursday at 5 p.m. Mater Dei (7-10) will host Althoff on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.