Jordyn Loveless had five goals to lead Carlinville to a 8-0 victory over visiting Wood River Thursday.

Also contributing points for Carlinville were Alexsis Kalaher (one goal, one assist), Madalynn Bloome (one goal), Avery Boatman (one goal) and Charlie Harding (two assists). Carlinville keeper Savanna Siglock saved all three shots she faced to pick up the win.