Civic Memorial got a hat trick and two assists from Avery Huddleston and two goals and an assist from Abrianna Garrett in a 8-2 win over Jerseyville Thursday at Jerseyville. Garrett was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players tallying for Civic Memorial were Aubree Wallace (two goals), Keagan Thomas (one goal), Delaney Griffin (two assists) and Aubrey Voyles (two assists). Civic Memorial keeper Sydney Moore earned the win. Jerseyville got offensive contributions from Grace Russell and Ella Smith each with a goal.

Civic Memorial (13-4) goes on the road to play Alton on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Jerseyville (7-8) plays at home against Roxana on Monday at 5:15 p.m.