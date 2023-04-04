Civic Memorial got four goals and an assist from Abrianna Garrett and the game winning goal and three assists from Aubree Wallace in a 8-0 victory over visiting Jerseyville Tuesday.

Other key offensive contributors for Civic Memorial included Belle Brousseau, Eliza Donaldson and Lillian Mcguiggan each with a goal. Sydney Moore was credited with the victory in goal for Civic Memorial.

Civic Memorial (7-2) plays at home against Triad on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Jerseyville (5-3) will host Highland on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.