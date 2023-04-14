Abrianna Garrett had four goals to lead Civic Memorial to a 5-3 victory over Breese Central Friday at Breese Central. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Civic Memorial also got points from Brooke Harris (one goal, one assist) and Aubree Wallace (two assists). Sydney Moore saved two of five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Civic Memorial. Contributing offensively for Breese Central were Adalyn Morris and Lauren Wuebbels each with a goal.