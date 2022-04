Mady Zyung had four goals to lead Civic Memorial to a 6-1 victory over visiting Jerseyville Thursday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Abrianna Garrett also contributed for Civic Memorial with two goals. Emily Williams was credited with the victory in goal for Civic Memorial. Haleigh Embry scored the goal for Jerseyville.

Civic Memorial (11-8) plays Alton at Bethalto Sports Complex on Friday at 6 p.m. Jerseyville (4-13) will play at Roxana on Monday at 4:30 p.m.