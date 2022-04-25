 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial tops Roxana

Abrianna Garrett had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Civic Memorial to a 4-1 win over Roxana Monday at Roxana.

Civic Memorial also got offensive contributions from Mady Zyung (one goal, two assists) and Avery Huddleston (one goal). Civic Memorial keeper Emily Williams stopped five of six shots she faced to pick up the win. Kendall Kamp scored the goal for Roxana.

Civic Memorial (9-8) will play Highland at Bethalto Sports Complex on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Roxana (8-8) plays at home against Jerseyville on Monday, May 2 at 4:30 p.m.

