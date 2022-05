Clayton defeated visiting Notre Dame on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.

Ava Vetter led the way for Clayton with a goal. Clayton keeper Olivia Tennill saved eight of nine shots she faced to pick up the win.

Clayton (12-4) hosts Hazelwood Central on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame (12-8) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Thursday at 6 p.m.