Stella Whitney had two goals to lead Clayton to a 2-1 victory over Windsor (Imperial) Thursday at Windsor (Imperial).

Clayton goalie Marin Ruter saved four of five shots she faced to pick up the win. Lillie Coleman scored for Windsor (Imperial).

Clayton (3-3) will be away at Seckman on Monday at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (7-5) will host Lutheran South on Monday at 6 p.m.