Clayton trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-1 victory over Mehlville Monday at Mehlville.

Contributing for Clayton were Stella Whitney (two goals) and Lucy Melander (one goal). Marin Ruter picked up the win in goal for Clayton. Lucy Ledbetter scored for Mehlville.

Clayton (6-6) plays St. Pius X at John Burroughs on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Mehlville (3-11) visits Fox on Tuesday at 6 p.m.