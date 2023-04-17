Stella Whitney had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Clayton to a 3-2 win over Seckman Monday at Seckman.

Also adding offensive numbers for Clayton were Rachel Van Rhein (one goal) and Reagan Fischer (two assists). Clayton keeper Marin Hoette stopped six of eight shots she faced to pick up the win. Contributing offensively for Seckman were Ellie Fiala and Elizabeth Kundert each with a goal.