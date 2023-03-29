Leading the way offensively for Columbia were Riley Mathews (hat trick), Taylor Martin (two goals, three assists), Mia Sackman (two goals), Maddie Mauch (one goal, three assists), Kate Adams (one goal, three assists), Jade Becker (one goal, three assists), Reese Woelfel (one goal, one assist), Avery Ellner (one goal), Emily Rose (one goal), Samantha Schmuke (one goal) and Caroline Theabeau (one goal). Columbia goalie Brooklyn Oestreich earned the victory.