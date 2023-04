Maddie Mauch had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Columbia to a 7-0 victory over Roxana Thursday at Roxana.

Other players with numbers for Columbia were Taylor Martin (two goals), Reese Woelfel (two goals), Avery Ellner (one goal, one assist) and Alyse Dix (one goal). Brooklyn Oestreich was credited with the victory in goal for Columbia.

Columbia (7-1) hosts Waterloo on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Roxana (4-4) will be away at Hillsboro, Illinois on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.