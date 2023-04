Maddie Mauch had a hat trick (including the game winner) to lead Columbia to a 6-0 win over visiting Breese Central Tuesday.

Also contributing for Columbia were Alyse Dix (one goal), Samantha Schmuke (one goal), Reese Woelfel (one goal), Jade Becker (two assists) and Taylor Martin (two assists). Brooklyn Oestreich was credited with the victory in goal for Columbia.

Columbia (6-1) will play at Roxana on Thursday at 10 a.m. Breese Central (3-3) will play at Murphysboro on Saturday at 11 a.m.