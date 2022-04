Emma Shields and Lauren Taaffe each had a hat trick and an assist to lead Cor Jesu to a 8-0 win over Francis Howell North Monday at St. Dominic.

Other players tallying for Cor Jesu were Ana DiMaria (one goal, one assist) and Kate Virtel (one goal). Kaitlyn Finnegan saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Cor Jesu.

Cor Jesu (10-1) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Francis Howell North (4-8) will play Timberland at St. Dominic on Tuesday at 5 p.m.