Cor Jesu trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory over Eureka Wednesday at Eureka.

Key offensive players for Cor Jesu were Kate Virtel (one goal, one assist), Ana DiMaria (one goal) and Emma Shields (one goal). Isabelle Hochmuth was credited with the victory in goal for Cor Jesu. Eureka got offensive contributions from Isabella Kiser and Blaine Schutte each with a goal.