Ana DiMaria had a hat trick to lead Cor Jesu to a 7-0 win over visiting Parkway South Wednesday.
Other players with points for Cor Jesu included Katie West (one goal, one assist), Taylor Arnold (one goal), Annabelle Liebrock (one goal), Kate Virtel (one goal) and Keira Smyser (two assists). Cor Jesu goalie Isabelle Hochmuth stopped both shots she faced to pick up the win.
Cor Jesu (6-8) plays at home against Rock Bridge on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway South (10-4) will be away at Eureka on Friday at 6 p.m.