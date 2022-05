Madison Gnade had two goals (including the game winner) to lead DuBourg to a 3-0 win over Lutheran South Tuesday at Lutheran South.

Also adding offensive numbers for DuBourg were Katie Roeder (one goal, one assist) and Charlsie Longland (two assists). DuBourg keeper Genesis Rhodes earned the win.

DuBourg (4-7) plays at Valley Park on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Lutheran South (3-9) plays at home against Windsor (Imperial) on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.