Duchesne goalie Reese Potts shut out Lutheran St. Charles, turning away all eight shots she faced as the Pioneers downed the Cougars 2-0 Monday.

Adding offensive numbers for Duchesne were Hailey Gancarz (one goal), Katie Stockhausen (one goal) and Gabbi Schlapper (two assists).

Duchesne (10-1) hosts Whitfield on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (7-6) travels to Orchard Farm on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.