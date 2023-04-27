Mea Hook had two goals and two assists to lead Edwardsville to a 6-1 victory over Alton Thursday at Alton.

Also contributing points for Edwardsville were Olivia Baca (one goal, two assists), Brynna Archer (one goal), Jordan Nothstine (one goal) and Thea Dimitroff (one goal). Edwardsville goalie Genny Burroughs earned the victory. Emily Baker scored for Alton.

Edwardsville (11-3) visits Belleville West on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. Alton (8-6) plays at home against Civic Memorial on Friday at 6:30 p.m.