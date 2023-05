Edwardsville trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over Belleville West Thursday at Belleville West.

Contributing for Edwardsville were Olivia Baca and Kylie Peel each with a goal. Edwardsville keeper Genny Burroughs stopped two of three shots she faced to pick up the win. Carolyne Mathenia scored for Belleville West.

Edwardsville (15-3) will be away at Collinsville on Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. Belleville West (10-11) will be away at Mascoutah on Monday at 4:15 p.m.