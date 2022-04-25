 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Edwardsville squeaks by Chatham Glenwood

  • 0

Edwardsville downed visiting Chatham Glenwood 2-1 Monday.

Edwardsville (6-7) plays Whitefish Bay, Wisc. at TBD on Friday at 10 a.m. Chatham Glenwood (1-2) will be away at Granite City on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News