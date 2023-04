Blaine Schutte had two goals and an assist to lead Eureka to a 3-1 win over Fort Zumwalt South Monday at Fort Zumwalt South. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Isabella Kiser also contributed for Eureka with a goal and an assist. Eureka keeper Emma Parker earned the win. Audrey Smith scored for Fort Zumwalt South.

Eureka (7-4) plays at home against St. Dominic on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (9-3) will be away at Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.