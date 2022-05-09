 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Eureka edges Parkway South

Eureka defeated Parkway South on penalty kicks Monday at Parkway South.

Kendall Zimmer saved all four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Eureka.

Parkway South (13-5) hosts Seckman on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

