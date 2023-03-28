Father McGivney got offensive contributions from Natalie Beck (two goals), Peyton Ellis (two goals), Sofia Rossetto (two goals), Mira Alvers (one goal, one assist), Maddie Beck (one goal), Sophia Mineman (one goal) and Lili Strehl (one goal). Katherine Empson picked up the win in goal for Father McGivney. Kate Jose scored the goal for Metro-East Lutheran.