Father McGivney breezed by visiting Metro-East Lutheran 10-1 Tuesday.
Father McGivney got offensive contributions from Natalie Beck (two goals), Peyton Ellis (two goals), Sofia Rossetto (two goals), Mira Alvers (one goal, one assist), Maddie Beck (one goal), Sophia Mineman (one goal) and Lili Strehl (one goal). Katherine Empson picked up the win in goal for Father McGivney. Kate Jose scored the goal for Metro-East Lutheran.
Father McGivney (2-3) will play Alton Marquette at Gordon Moore Park on Thursday at 6 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (3-6) hosts Maryville Christian on Thursday at 4:30 a.m.