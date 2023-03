Erin Kretzer scored with an assist from Natalie Beck in the first half to lift Father McGivney to a 1-0 win over visiting Freeburg Friday at Father McGivney.

Peyton Ellis saved all six shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Father McGivney.

Father McGivney (1-3) visits Civic Memorial on Saturday at 10 a.m. Freeburg (3-1) plays at home against Althoff on Monday at 6 p.m.