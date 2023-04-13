Father McGivney got two goals and an assist from Siena Strehl and a goal and three assists from Sofia Rossetto in a 7-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran Thursday at Metro-East Lutheran.

Other players with numbers for Father McGivney included Natalie Beck (two goals), Mira Alvers (one goal), Brynn Hawkins (one goal) and Adelyn Speight (two assists). Peyton Ellis saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Father McGivney.

Father McGivney (5-4) goes on the road to play Roxana on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (5-9) will be away at Salem, Illinois on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.